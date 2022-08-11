Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of gunman

A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed male into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb.

Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, one of the suspects ran away leading to a foot pursuit.

Police saw the suspect was holding a handgun and chased him while commanding him to stop and drop the weapon, according to Joliet police.

In the 600 block of Jerome Street, the suspect turned towards an officer while still armed, police said. The police officer open fired but missed the suspect, who then dropped his gun and was taken into custody, police said.

There were no reported injuries and police said there is no threat to the community.