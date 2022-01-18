Joliet police: Suspects forced Cricket Wireless employee into locked bathroom, robbed store of phones and cash

Three males forced a Cricket Wireless employee into a locked bathroom and stole phones and cash before fleeing the store on Monday.

At about 6:30 p.m., Joliet officers responded to the Cricket Wireless store located at 425 Collins St. for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they determined that three male suspects entered the store and asked about purchasing phones.

A female employee tried to assist them, at which point, the suspects announced a robbery.

A firearm was implied, but never seen, police said.

The suspects then forced the employee into a back room and then into a locked bathroom.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The three males stole phones and cash, and then fled the scene, police said.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at (815) 724-3020.

Advertisement

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you wish to remain anonymous.