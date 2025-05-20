Texas man stole nearly $600 from vendors at Joliet racetrack, police say

The Brief A Texas man was accused of using a skimming device to steal nearly $600 from vendors at a race track in Joliet. Reginald Hinton was arrested and charged with theft, Joliet police say.



An employee of a private vendor was arrested and charged with stealing almost $600 using a skimming device at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet over the weekend.

Reginald Hinton, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for theft, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Reginald Hinton (Joliet Police Department)

What we know:

Officers responded to the track in the 3200 block of South Chicago Street around midday on Sunday for a reported theft involving an employee of a private vendor at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Nationals event.

Hinton was accused of using the skimming device to "divert funds from legitimate vendor sales into his personal account," police said.

They added that the estimated loss was nearly $600. Police said Hinton was cooperative during the investigation and was taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for June 6, according to police records.