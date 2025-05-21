Woman ‘sprayed’ victim with salsa at Joliet restaurant: court records
JOLIET, Ill. - A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly "sprayed" another person in the eyes with salsa at a Joliet restaurant last month.
Jennifer Casillas, 35, was charged with two counts of battery and two counts of aggravated battery, according to a criminal complaint.
What we know:
The incident happened on April 25 at the Los Comales restaurant in the 500 block of Collins Street on the city’s East Side.
A warrant for Casillas’ arrest was issued on May 15, according to court documents.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what led to the alleged attack or if Casillas had been arrested.
A spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.