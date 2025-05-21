Expand / Collapse search

Woman ‘sprayed’ victim with salsa at Joliet restaurant: court records

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 21, 2025 12:27pm CDT
    • A woman is facing battery charges after allegedly "spraying" another person with salsa at a Joliet restaurant.
    • It was unclear if the suspect had been arrested following the April 25 incident.

JOLIET, Ill. - A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly "sprayed" another person in the eyes with salsa at a Joliet restaurant last month.

Jennifer Casillas, 35, was charged with two counts of battery and two counts of aggravated battery, according to a criminal complaint.

What we know:

 The incident happened on April 25 at the Los Comales restaurant in the 500 block of Collins Street on the city’s East Side.

A warrant for Casillas’ arrest was issued on May 15, according to court documents.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the alleged attack or if Casillas had been arrested.

A spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The information in this story was provided by Will County court documents.

