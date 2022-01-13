Joliet school district cancels Friday classes due to staff shortages

Joliet School District 86 announced Thursday night that classes on Friday, Jan. 14 would be canceled due to staff shortages.

In addition, there would be no remote learning for students.

Using an emergency day, the school district said the Friday cancelation would be made up at the end of the academic year on May 31, 2022.

Because of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

"Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding as we continue to navigate this pandemic," School District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in a statement.