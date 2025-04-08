Joliet soldier killed in Lithuania honored by congresswoman: ‘An extraordinary hero’

The Brief U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood honored Army Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who was one of four soldiers killed in Lithuania last month. The 25-year-old Joliet native left behind his wife and their 1-year-old son. Duenez and the other soldiers went missing and were found after their M88 armored vehicle sank into a swamp.



U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood honored the life of Army Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., who was one of four American soldiers found dead in Lithuania after disappearing late last month.

Duenez, 25, was found dead along with Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of California, Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Guam, and Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Michigan, earlier this month after their M88 armored vehicle sank into a swamp.

What they're saying:

Underwood said Duenez’s family described him as always wanting to protect people. She said he enlisted in the Army right after high school and "served with his whole heart."

"’It’s like it was in him to be a hero,’ they said, and that’s exactly what he was, an extraordinary hero," Underwood said. "As we mourn this devastating loss, our community in Joliet stands with Sgt. Duenez’s family."

Duenez left behind his wife, Kai, and their 1-year-old son.

The backstory:

The soldiers went missing while conducting a "mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle," the Army said.

Duenez served in the Army for over seven years and was assigned to 5th Sqn., 7th Cav. Regt at Fort Stewart, previously serving with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.

A graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course and the Tracked Vehicle Recovery Operations Course, he deployed to Germany in 2022 and Poland in 2021.

"Let us never forget their strength and resilience," Underwood said. "Let us draw inspiration from their courage and selflessness, and let us thank them always for their service."