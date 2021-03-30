Joliet to implement 'prom squads', other restrictions for high school dance

article

Students at two suburban high schools will be able to attend prom in mid-May.

Joliet West High School and Joliet Central High School released plans on Tuesday to allow students to enjoy the milestone in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools will separate students into "prom squad" groups or 100 to 150 people.

Juniors and seniors will be allowed to attend, but will not be allowed to have guests. They will be required to wear masks and social distance. The only time they will be allowed to take off their masks will be during official prom photos.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"If you think about prom, how are you going to social distance and wear a mask at prom?" said Dr. Tina Tan, infectious diseases specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital. "I think on paper it sounds fine. But really trying to enforce that is going to be extraordinarily difficult."

Advertisement

The Joliet West prom will take place on Friday, May 14, at Joliet West High School from 5 to 10 p.m. The Joliet Central prom will be held on Saturday, May 15, at Joliet Central High School from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.