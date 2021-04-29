Joliet teacher accused of inappropriate communication with minor

Community groups in Joliet are accusing a teacher of inappropriately communicating with a teenage boy.

Joliet police released a statement Tuesday night, saying they're aware of a video depicting an adult engaging in inappropriate communication with a minor.

The Joliet Catholic Diocese says a former teacher at Joilet Catholic Academy and St. Joseph School in Lockport has been removed.

Joliet police say they are in possession of the video and an investigation is currently underway.

No further information is available.