Joliet teen arrested for posting school threat on Snapchat: police

A Joliet teen is behind bars after police say he posted a school threat on Snapchat earlier this week.

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of defacing identification marks on a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct.

Joliet police were called at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, for a possible threat that was posted to Snapchat about Joliet West High School.

A photo showing two handguns was shared in a Snapchat group chat for freshmen students, according to police.

Authorities notified the school and extra officers were stationed as students were arriving on Wednesday morning out of precaution.

Following an investigation, police were able to track down who sent the Snapchat threat – the 15-year-old student who hasn't been named.

Detectives went to the teen's home, in the 400 block of South Desplaines Street and took him into custody without incident.

They also recovered two loaded handguns – the same weapons in the Snapchat post.