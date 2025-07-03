Joliet woman charged after elderly dog dies from heat stroke, police say

The Brief Kerrie Swick, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after her elderly dog was found suffering from heat stroke in her backyard. The 14-year-old Labrador, named Bear, had no proper shelter, food or water and was discovered with a body temperature of 110 degrees before being euthanized. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the felony charge following an investigation by Joliet police and animal control.



A Joliet woman is facing a felony charge after her elderly dog was found in severe distress from heat exposure and later euthanized, authorities said.

What we know:

Kerrie Swick, 58, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Will County jail, according to Joliet police.

Pictured is Kerrie Swick, 58. (Joliet PD )

The charge stems from an incident earlier that day when Swick contacted Joliet Township Animal Control around 9:30 a.m. for help moving her 14-year-old Labrador retriever, Bear, from her backyard to a vehicle for a veterinary evaluation.

An animal control officer responded to the home in the 500 block of Springwood Drive and found the dog outside without proper shelter, food or water, police said.

The dog appeared to be in critical condition and was taken to a veterinary clinic in Plainfield, where it was found to have a body temperature of 110 degrees and was suffering from heat stroke, according to police.

Due to its poor condition, the dog was humanely euthanized.

What's next:

Following a review of the case, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty. Swick was taken into custody at her home around 2:39 p.m., police said.