Driver hit, pinned woman in Joliet Walmart parking lot, police say

The Brief A male driver allegedly hit and pinned a woman with his car in the parking lot of a Joliet Walmart. An initial crash caused two women to get out after they collided with the man's car. Investigators believe the man then hit one of the women with his car and eventually pinned her.



A driver was accused of hitting and pinning a woman with a car in a Walmart parking lot in southwest suburban Joliet on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at the Walmart at 2424 W. Jefferson Street around 2:18 p.m., according to the Joliet Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators learned that a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 37-year-old man, backed out of a parking spot and hit a Ford Escape that was stopped in the lane waiting for another uninvolved car to back out, police said.

After that initial crash, two women, the female driver and the 74-year-old passenger, from the Escape got out of their car to check the damage and speak with the driver of the Cruze.

During that interaction, police believe that the driver of the Cruze began driving in reverse and hit the 74-year-old woman, which caused her to fall to the ground. The driver then drove forward and hit the woman while she was on the ground, pinning her beneath the car.

The Chevrolet also hit an unoccupied parked car during the incident.

Several bystanders in the parking lot tried to help the victim and prevent the Chevrolet from driving any further.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, although her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Cruze was detained at the scene and taken into police custody for questioning. He was released pending additional investigation and processing of evidence.

The Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.