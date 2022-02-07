Jonathan Jackson, son of Rev. Jackson, announces run for Bobby Rush's congressional seat

Jonathan Jackson, son of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, has made it official and is running for Congress.

Jackson officially launched his campaign for Illinois’ first congressional district on Monday.

He is running for the seat held by soon-to-be-retired Congressman Bobby Rush.

During his press conference, Jackson laid out his agenda should he be elected.

"As we talk about raising wages to $15 dollars an hour, which it should be, we can't have the cost of child care at $20 dollars an hour. That's not math, that's arithmetic. It's very simple. It doesn't work for the working family," Jackson said.

Jackson is joining a crowded race to replace Rush. At least 13 candidates are running for the seat, including Alderwoman Pat Dowell and community activist Jahmal Cole.