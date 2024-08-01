Josh Harnett stars as 'The Butcher' in new thriller 'Trap'

After starring in last year’s Best Picture winner "Oppenheimer," actor Josh Hartnett returns to the big screen this weekend in M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller "Trap."

Hartnett stars as a father taking his daughter to a Taylor Swift-like concert, who discovers that the concert is a trap to catch a local serial killer – this is that HE is actually the serial killer they’re trying to catch.

Hartnett sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the new film and they spoke about the actor breaking onto the scene in Hollywood around the same time as his director, and why a dinner two decades ago eventually led to them working together today.

"I loved his movies, I was a huge fan from the beginning," Hartnett said and added that he and Shyamalan had dinner after the premiere of the director’s film "The Village." "I told him I was a huge fan and that if he ever wanted to work with me, I wanted to work with him. And then twenty years went by and he didn’t call me."

Eventually, the two linked up decades later for "Trap," which opens in theaters on Friday.