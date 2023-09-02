Josh Kennedy: Chicago police search for man reported missing from Lincoln Park

article

A man was reported missing from Lincoln Park Friday afternoon.

Police say Josh Kennedy, 32, went missing from the 2000 block of North Clark Street, also very close to the Old Town neighborhood – an area where Josh is known to frequent.

He also frequents Beverly. Josh may appear confused or disoriented and may be in need of medical attention.

Police say he is roughly 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds.

Josh has blue eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos on his wrist.

He was reportedly last heard from on Aug. 18.

Call 911 or Area 3 S.V.U. at 312-744-8266 with any relevant information or if located.