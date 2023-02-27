Josseline Sagbay: Missing Chicago girl last seen leaving her home on Feb. 16

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Josseline Sagbay left her home in the 4800 block of N. Drake Avenue on Feb. 16, 2023, and hasn't been seen since.

She also left her phone at home, police said.

Josseline may be in the Austin neighborhood, according to police.

Josseline Sagbay | Chicago Police Department

She's described as a Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.