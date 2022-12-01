Joy Cunningham sworn-in as Illinois Supreme Court justice

A new Illinois Supreme Court justice was sworn-in Thursday morning.

Justice Joy Cunningham is the second Black woman to serve the state's highest court.

Justice Lisa Holder White became the first Black woman to serve on the court when she was sworn-in this past July.

Cunningham will serve for the remainder of Anne Burke’s term, through December 2nd of 2024. Burke is the wife of indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.