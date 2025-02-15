Judge bans Chicago doctor from having any contact with animals following dog abuse case

The Brief Chicago doctor Anita Damodaran, 38, was ordered to have no contact with animals after being charged with animal cruelty. Damodaran is required to continue therapy, follow a home confinement curfew and avoid contact with animals as part of her pretrial release conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.



A Chicago doctor accused of abusing a dog who was found in a crate has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with any animals, authorities said.

Anita Damodaran, 38, appeared in court Friday, Feb. 14, following her arrest on animal cruelty charges.

What we know:

Court documents show Damodaran must avoid "direct and indirect" contact with animals and continue therapy and psychiatric treatment as part of the conditions of her pretrial release.

She is also required to follow a home confinement curfew.

The backstory:

Damodaran's animal cruelty charges stem from a March 2024 incident in the 2200 block of North Lakewood Avenue.

At the time, Damodaran was a practicing pediatric physician and was being evicted when a cleaning woman found a malnourished Portuguese water dog, named Betty, inside a plastic storage bin placed in a bathtub, according to police reports.

Chicago police issued a warrant for Damodaran’s arrest, and she was later taken into custody in Florida.

During a court appearance, Damodaran claimed the dog belonged to her parents and that she was unaware Betty had been placed inside the bin.

Initially, a judge denied a request to detain her, instead ordering her to remain in Illinois and observe a 12-hour nightly curfew.

What's next:

Damodaran's next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.

