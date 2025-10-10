Judge orders ICE to remove fence outside Broadview processing center

The Brief A federal judge ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove a fence it built outside its Broadview processing center. The Village of Broadview argued the fence violated local law and posed safety risks to nearby businesses. The ruling comes amid rising tensions over President Donald Trump’s stepped-up immigration enforcement in the Chicago area.



A federal judge has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to dismantle a fence erected outside its west suburban Broadview processing center, siding with local officials who said it was built illegally.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge LaShonda Hunt issued a Temporary Restraining Order late Thursday requiring ICE to remove the fence by Friday. The order follows a motion filed by the Village of Broadview, which argued that ICE’s installation of the fence on a public street violated local ordinances and created safety hazards.

The fence, built on Sept. 23, was intended to protect the ICE facility during protests that have at times turned tense, with occasional clashes between demonstrators and federal agents.

What they're saying:

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson called the ruling "a validation of local law and, most importantly, a decisive win for public safety."

Federal agents prepare to open up the fencing gate outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"The judge’s decision confirms that the illegal fence constructed by ICE is not only a clear defiance of Broadview’s ordinance but an unacceptable and escalating risk to our Beach Street businesses, their customers, and our first responders," Thompson said in a statement. "Now, it remains to be seen if ICE will respect the judge's order and dismantle this hazard immediately, or if they will continue their pattern of defiance."

Big picture view:

The Broadview processing center has been a flashpoint for protesters since President Donald Trump ramped up immigration enforcement in the Chicago area in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is appealing another federal judge’s decision that temporarily blocked it from sending National Guard troops to the Chicago area to assist federal agents, including ICE officers, in curbing violence.