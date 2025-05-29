Judge temporarily blocks trump tariffs for Vernon Hills toy company

The Brief A federal judge temporarily exempted a Vernon Hills-based toy company from Trump-era tariffs, siding with the company’s lawsuit challenging the president’s authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The company, which owns Learning Resources and Hand2Mind, argued the tariffs threatened its survival and the jobs of about 500 employees in the U.S. and U.K. The ruling includes a two-week pause for appeal; the judge said the company would suffer irreparable harm without the injunction.



A federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of a Vernon Hills toy company, temporarily exempting it from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, as a growing number of lawsuits continue to challenge the policy.

What we know:

The family-owned company called the decision a major victory, saying the sweeping tariffs could have put it out of business.

Based in Vernon Hills, the company employs about 500 people in the United States and the United Kingdom and owns several brands, including Learning Resources and Hand2Mind.

Earlier this year, the company sued the Trump administration, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump invoked, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

A 33-page court opinion released Thursday sided with the company. The ruling includes a two-week pause to allow time for the Trump administration to appeal, a process already underway.

What they're saying:

Elana Ruffman, vice president of marketing and product development for Hand2Mind, said the tariffs were becoming increasingly difficult for the company and its employees.

"It's become a very big focus for us because our costs are going up, and it's really challenging environment to do business. We just don't know what tomorrow is going to bring. We want to protect all of the employees that work for us and so that was why we decided to bring the lawsuit…"

What's next:

In his ruling, the judge wrote that without the preliminary injunction, the toy company would face irreparable financial harm.

RELATED: Appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump tariffs