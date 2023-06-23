Judge grants temporary pause to CPS takeover of Urban Prep Academy

In a significant development, a judge has issued a temporary restraining order, putting the Chicago Public Schools takeover of Urban Prep Academy on hold.

This decision comes after the Chicago Board of Education revoked Urban Prep's charter for operating two campuses due to allegations of misconduct in October.

The state later followed suit, revoking the charter for a third campus.

Urban Prep Academy took legal action, arguing that these moves violated the state's moratorium on school closings, which is in effect until 2025.

As a result of the temporary restraining order, the school will now be able to open as usual this fall.