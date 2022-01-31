Police give all clear after investigating bomb threat at Judson University

Police have given an all clear after investigating a bomb threat at Judson University in Elgin, which prompted classes to be canceled Monday.

Elgin police began investigating the threat Monday morning around 7 a.m. at the evangelical Christian university but issued an all-clear after 9 a.m.

At 8:45 a.m., university officials said the campus was closed to guests and visitors with classes and chapel being canceled for students until this evening.

The university told students to check for updates on evening classes and activities on Monday.

The nature of the bomb threat was not immediately clear.