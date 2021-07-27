'Jungle Cruise' stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt talk new film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt team up for the anticipated family adventure "Jungle Cruise," combining the styles of "Romancing The Stone," "Out Of Africa," "The Mummy" and "Raiders Of The Lost Ark."

Like "Pirates Of The Caribbean," the film is modeled after an iconic theme park ride at Disneyworld.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with both Johnson and Blunt from Disneyworld and asked which of their past films would make for the best theme park rides.

"Jake always coming through with the cool questions," Johnson said.

"I’d say ‘Edge Of Tommorrow’ would make a pretty cool theme park ride," Blunt said, referring to her 2014 action film co-starring Tom Cruise. "You’d fight with the aliens, and you’d have to avoid them, and then you have to kill Tom Cruise a lot."

"'Baywatch' ride," Johnson said, "Think about it!"

Johnson and Blunt can be seen together on the big screen when "Jungle Cruise" hits theaters on July 30.

