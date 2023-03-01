Expand / Collapse search

Eyes to the skies: Jupiter and Venus meet tonight for rare conjunction

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Jupiter and Venus meet tonight for rare conjunction

CHICAGO - Astronomy lovers, be sure to look up into the western sky tonight for a chance to see Venus and Jupiter close to each other.

The astronomical event is called a conjunction, which is when objects seem to be near each other based on how we see them from Earth. These planets appear like this once a year.

The Adler Planetarium said the best time to see the planets are about 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, which is around 5:41 p.m. It will last about two and a half hours.

You can watch without special equipment but make sure you have a clear view of the western horizon.

If you’re looking for an enhanced viewing experience in person, the Adler plans to have small telescopes available—weather permitting— starting at 6 p.m.

Be sure to reserve your tickets online at AdlerPlanetarium.org.