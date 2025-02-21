Jury selection begins Monday in Joliet for murder trial of 6-year-old Muslim boy

Jury selection begins Monday in Joliet for a murder trial that drew national attention—the killing of a 6-year-old boy in what authorities have called an anti-Palestinian hate crime.

What we know:

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed, and his mother was wounded when prosecutors say their landlord attacked them in Plainfield Township 16 months ago.

The case gained national attention as the attack occurred just days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Joseph Czuba, 73, is charged with murder, attempted murder and committing a hate crime.

Prosecutors said he stabbed Wadea more than two dozen times and critically injured his mother, who survived.

Community Response:

Mohammed Faheem, a Plainfield resident and president of American Muslims Assisting Neighbors, said the community rallied together after the crime, forming a new group.

"The idea was to bring the neighbors together, to get to know each other and build bridges," Faheem said.

The family had rented a home from Czuba for about two years before the attack. Prosecutors said he was upset about the war in the Middle East.

What's next:

The trial is set to begin on Monday and Faheem said it remains unclear whether the ongoing war will influence the proceedings.

"It depends on how aware the jury is. And I'm pretty sure that anybody in the world is going to be on the jury is aware of what's happening," Faheem said.

Earlier this month, a sensory playground in Plainfield was named in Wadea’s honor at Van Horn Woods.