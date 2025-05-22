Jussie Smollett donates $50K to Chicago youth arts center as part of settlement with city, TMZ reports

The Brief Jussie Smollett has reached a settlement with the city of Chicago in its 2019 civil lawsuit. As part of the deal, Smollett will donate $50,000 to a local nonprofit serving underprivileged youth, TMZ reports. The lawsuit stemmed from his alleged staging of a hate crime, a conviction later overturned.



Jussie Smollett has reportedly donated $50,000 to a local youth arts center as part of a settlement with the city of Chicago, closing the chapter on a yearslong civil case tied to his controversial 2019 arrest.

What we know:

The city sued Smollett in 2019, seeking approximately $130,000 to cover the costs of the police investigation into what it said was a staged racist and homophobic attack.

According to TMZ, Smollett has agreed to donate $50,000 to the Building Better Futures Center for the Arts, a local organization that supports underprivileged youth in Chicago through programs focused on mental health, music, acting, and the arts.

Smollett was originally convicted on charges that he lied to police about the 2019 incident in downtown Chicago. The Illinois Supreme Court overturned that conviction last year.

The backstory:

In 2019, Smollett claimed two men wearing red MAGA hats jumped him outside his downtown apartment building and made racist, homophobic comments. He was accused of staging a hoax but Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped the charges against him in exchange for a fine and community service.

Following that, special prosecutor Dan Webb was brought in to investigate. Smollett was put on trial and found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail—six of which he served before he was freed pending appeal—30 months of probation and ordered to pay about $130,000 in restitution.

Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after his sentence is read on March 10, 2022, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Smollett’s attorney said his client was the victim of double jeopardy.

In November, the state Supreme Court ruled 5-0 to reverse the conviction. A 32-page court document explained the court's decision.

"We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust," Justice Elizabeth Rochford wrote in the decision. "Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the state was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied."

What's next:

TMZ reports Smollett and the city of Chicago have already signed off on the settlement and that he made the donation. However, a judge still has to make the deal official.