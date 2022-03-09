Jussie Smollett sentencing: Supporters write letters to judge asking for leniency for ex-Empire actor

The Jussie Smollett saga could end this week with his sentencing.

Actors and supporters wrote letters to the judge on Smollett's behalf — seeking leniency.

Among those supporters included Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. from the Rainbow Push Coalition, the director of Black Lives Matter and the President of the NAACP.

They are asking the judge to consider probation or another alternative to prison.

Some noted that they feared for Smollett being in prison as a Black gay man.

The letters pointed to discrepancies with how Blacks are treated in the justice system, and pointed to Smollett's humanitarian work.

The actor will learn his fate Thursday.

Smollett was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — which is a felony.

