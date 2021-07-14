Jussie Smollett speaks ahead of court hearing, judge does not deliver a decision

Jussie Smollett spoke publicly for the first time in a while about his case.

Smollett made some brief comments while walking into court Wednesday maintaining his innocence.

Smollett's hearing started at 10 a.m., and the judge did not have a ruling about whether or not there is a conflict of interest with one of Jussie Smollett's attorneys.

The hearing was closed to the public, but inside the courtroom the judge heard testimony about one of Smollett's attorneys and was deciding whether or not Nenye Uche can continue to represent Smollett.

The Osundairo brothers claim that same attorney spoke to them about representation early on in this case.

This is all tied to the former Empire actor being accused of faking a hate crime in Streeterville nearly three years ago with the help of the Osundairo brothers.

The brothers are supposed to be key witnesses in the prosecutor's case.

The judge said his decision will be made public, but not Wednesday.