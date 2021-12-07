Jussie Smollett trial: Closing arguments to begin Wednesday

Jussie Smollett’s defense team rested its case Tuesday afternoon. Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday.

Two very different pictures have been painted on the witness stand throughout the trial. Soon it's up to the jury to decide who is telling the truth.

"In this case it’s focused on a single incident that happened on the streets. There’s no video of that incident but there are different versions of what happened that day," said Larry Yellen, FOX32 legal analyst.

Smollett made one last attempt to tell his side of the story while on the witness stand. Under intense questioning by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, the former 'Empire' star became frustrated Tuesday – calling the Osundairo brothers "liars."

Smollett, once again, insisted he never orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack against himself. Ola and Bola Osundairo say otherwise – testifying that Smollett staged the hate crime, and paid them to execute it.

The actor claims a $3500 check he gave Bola Osundairo was actually for herbal steroids from Nigeria that weren’t legal in the U.S.

"Did [the jury] believe Jussie Smollett’s version, or did they believe the version from the two brothers? And they’ll look at how they appeared on the stand, what their demeanor was, were they confident, were they shifty? That will all come into play," said Yellen.

Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police. If convicted, FOX32 legal analyst Larry Yellen said Smollett's defense team will likely appeal.

"They’ve already complained about the judge’s demeanor versus a sidebar that the judge lunged at one of the defense lawyers. So there will be a number of avenues for appeal if he is convicted," said Yellen.

Smollett's family and friends are maintaining his story.

"Jussie is the victim of a ruthless character assassination. This has been a devastating ordeal for all of us," said Fania Davis, Smollett family friend.

Before resting, the defense called its final witness to the stand – an Uber driver who drove the Osundairo brothers the night of the alleged attack. He testified that he is not sure if the brothers had a cellphone with them, bit said at one point, they got out of his Uber and got into a cab.