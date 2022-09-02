Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June.

At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.

Two suspects allegedly robbed the delivery driver of his wallet, keys and car after he was called to the location under the premise of completing an order, police said.

The car was later recovered in another jurisdiction after the occupants fled during an attempted traffic stop.

On Thursday, Naperville detectives arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the incident.

The juvenile was charged with felony robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.