Hundreds allege abuse in Illinois juvenile detention centers in lawsuits

Nearly 1,000 lawsuits were filed alleging sexual abuse by staffers at Illinois and Cook County juvenile detention centers.

Some of the alleged victims joined their attorneys to announce the lawsuits on Wednesday.

What we know:

The alleged abuse is said to have happened at Illinois Youth Centers and the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Formerly known as the Arthur J. Audy Home and located in the 1100 block of S. Hamilton on Chicago’s West Side, it’s the largest facility of its kind in the nation.

Attorneys for the victims said hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over the last several months, but 107 new cases were filed in federal court on Tuesday.

They said 86% of the victims were boys, and the majority of the alleged abuse took place in the early 2000s.

The lawsuits allege that the victims were stripped, raped, and forced to perform sexual acts by their abusers, who were allegedly juvenile correctional officers. The plaintiffs also alleged that boys and girls endured years of emotional abuse while in the facilities, and the victims said they are still struggling to cope years later.

"The crime that we had to endure does not just disappear from our memories as a result of being sexually abused as a child in the juvenile justice system," said Michael Moss, one of the survivors filing a lawsuit. "I struggle trusting others and tend to shut down [with] those around me. It's also difficult for me to express my feelings and let people in. Daily, I suffer from PTSD and anxiety as well."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuits. The Office of the Chief Judge runs Cook County’s juvenile detention center but cannot comment on pending litigation.