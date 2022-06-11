Juvenile driving stolen vehicle crashes into another car in Chicago Loop, attempts to flee on foot

A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into another car in Chicago's Loop.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Balboa Avenue.

At about 9:30 p.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers located a silver Jeep, that was carjacked from Chicago, on Interstate 94 near Michigan Avenue.

Troopers and additional units lost sight of the vehicle shortly after, ISP said.

At about 11:23 p.m., a CPD helicopter located the Jeep traveling on the west side of Chicago.

The Jeep entered closer to the inner-city limits, and Chicago police initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled.

A short time later, ISP said the Jeep crashed into a vehicle near Wabash and Balboa.

The driver of the Jeep, a male juvenile, then fled on foot and was apprehended by CPD and SAVE units, which arrived shortly after the crash.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was also taken to an area hospital.

No other information was provided by ISP.