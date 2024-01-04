Juvenile's death investigation leads to woman's arrest in McHenry County

A 45-year-old woman was arrested after a juvenile was found unresponsive at a home in McHenry County and later died.

Caral Ullrich is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4, and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, Class A.

Officials say she also had two warrants for failure to appear for 2020 charges of violation of order of protection and domestic battery and failure to appear for 2021 charge of aggravated battery.

Her charges stem from Jan. 3, just before 11 a.m., when deputies were called to the 9600 block of Hillandale Lane, in unincorporated Richmond, for a medical emergency.

Deputies found an unresponsive male juvenile at the scene. He later died at the hospital.

It's unknown what led to the juvenile's death, but Ullrich was arrested a day later, on Jan. 4.

Her court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., Jan. 5, and the investigation continues.