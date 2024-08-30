K9 captures Joliet man suspected of attacking neighbors, punching out car windows

The Brief Anthony Ramirez, of Joliet, was taken into custody after allegedly attacking three people and damaging multiple vehicles in Joliet Township. Ramirez is accused of punching out car windows, assaulting neighbors, and throwing a brick at a vehicle during the incident. A Will County Sheriff's K9 tracked Ramirez to a nearby vehicle, leading to his arrest after a brief struggle with deputies.



A man who allegedly attacked at least three people and damaged multiple vehicles in Joliet Township on Wednesday was taken into custody thanks to a Will County Sheriff's K9.

Anthony Ramirez, of Joliet, faces six charges including aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Eagle Street at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the homeowners reported their neighbor was being attacked by Ramirez in the middle of the street, the statement said.

K9 Shep (Will County Sheriffs Office)

The 56-year-old victim told sheriff's deputies that he and a friend were standing outside his home when Ramirez approached them, agitated and screaming.

Police said Ramirez then shattered the window of a Ford Fusion that was owned by the homeowners with his fist before hitting the man in his face and body. Ramirez continued to strike the victim from behind as he attempted to run away.

Ramirez then turned his attention towards the homeowners when they tried to intervene, punching the man and shoving the woman, the sheriff's office said. None of Ramirez's victims knew who he was prior to the incident, according to the statement.

After the attack, Ramirez walked east on Eagle Street where he picked up a brick and threw it at the tailgate of a GMC Sierra. He proceeded down the street where he smashed the windows of a Hyundai Accent and Chevy Trailblazer with his fists.

Deputies responded to the scene where a sheriff's K9 named Shep picked up Ramirez's scent near Eagle Street. Shep led deputies to a backyard in the 500 block of Scribner Street where he located Ramirez hiding in the rear passenger compartment of a vehicle.

While Ramirez was being taken into custody, he kicked and spit on deputies before he was restrained. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his hands before he was transported to the Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office said Ramirez was held on an active warrant out of Springfield on a parole violation.