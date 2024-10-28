K9 officer helps Wauconda police bust drug suspect
WAUCONDA, Ill. - A Wauconda police K9 helped officers arrest a man on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.
Police pulled over a black Cadillac sedan in the 900 block of North Old Rand Road around 4:20 p.m. for traffic violations. The driver, 42-year-old Ryan Meyer, was cited for driving on a suspended license and was released at the scene.
K9 Skye and her handler, Officer Nardulli, searched the vehicle and found that the passenger, 32-year-old Joseph Nava of Mundelein, had 29.3 grams of cocaine on him.
Nava was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He appeared in court on Sunday and was sent back to the Lake County Jail afterward.