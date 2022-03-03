Kailey Linnane: Missing Chicago girl, 15, last seen in February
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Kailey Linnane was last seen Feb. 23 at 8:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kildare Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.
Linnane is described as a white female, with brown eyes and red hair. Police say she is 5-foot-1 and weighs 125 pounds.
Kailey Linnane | Chicago Police Department
Anyone with information should contact Chicago police detectives at 312-746-6554.