Kailey Linnane: Missing Chicago girl, 15, last seen in February

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kailey Linnane was last seen Feb. 23 at 8:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kildare Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Linnane is described as a white female, with brown eyes and red hair. Police say she is 5-foot-1 and weighs 125 pounds.

Kailey Linnane | Chicago Police Department

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact Chicago police detectives at 312-746-6554.