Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong sought after California cyclist shot to death in possible love triangle

article

The search continues for Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin-area cyclist accused of shooting and killing of Moriah Wilson.

U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster last week and asked for anyone with information about her whereabouts or her vehicle to call 1-800-336-0102.

Last week, the Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old. Armstrong allegedly killed Moriah Wilson at an East Austin apartment on May 11.

Moriah Wilson, a rising cyclist star, had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier that week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.

A few weeks earlier, she won the Belgian Waffle Ride in California.

Armstrong has not been seen since May 13, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The arrest warrant from Austin police says Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was dating Colin Strickland, another star cyclist. Wilson had also been romantically involved with Strickland, according to police. Surveillance videos and ballistics appear to connect Armstrong to Wilson's murder.

Police briefly detained Armstrong and then let her go because of an invalid warrant, according to the arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

Read the entire arrest warrant for Kaitlin Armstrong from APD below:

WARNING: This arrest warrant contains graphic content

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 9:56 PM, APD Officer Martin Salinas #9382 responded to a check welfare urgent call at 1708 Maple Avenue in Austin, Travis County, Texas.

Officer Salinas arrived on scene and located the caller (who will be referred to as Wilson's friend) inside of the residence performing CPR on a female subject, later identified as Anna Wilson.

Officers on scene reported Wilson had multiple defects on her body that had the appearance of gunshot wounds. Officers observed multiple fired cartridge cases on the floor near Wilson but a firearm was not immediately observed. Wilson was pronounced deceased at 10:10 PM by Dr. Escott.

Wilson's friend stated the decedent was her friend, who was a professional cyclist, and visiting from San Francisco. Wilson's friend advised she picked up Wilson from the airport on May 10, 2022 and Wilson had come to Austin for a bicycle race the coming weekend in Hico, Texas.

On May 11, 2022, Wilson's friend stated she had received a text message from Wilson stating Wilson was going to meet up with a friend named Colin to go swimming. Wilson's friend stated she was at a nearby residence and went home to speak with Wilson about her going out with Colin. Wilson's friend advised she left her residence around 5:30 PM to meet with some of her friends and have dinner.

As she left, she observed Wilson's large bicycle travel bag sitting next to the front door, on the elevated porch. Wilson's friend advised she went back inside and told Wilson to take the bag inside of the house before she leaves so no one steals it. Wilson's friend advised after eating with her friends, she returned to the residence and observed the large bicycle travel bag at the bottom of the stairs, partially blocking the carport.

Wilson's friend advised she went inside of her residence approximately two minutes before she called 9-1-1 and noticed the front door to the residence was unlocked. Wilson's friend stated Wilson was observed lying on the bathroom floor covered in blood and no one else was inside. Wilson's friend advised Wilson's Specialized S-Works bicycle appeared to be stolen but nothing else inside was missing. Officers checked the area and located Wilson's bicycle approximately 68 feet south of Wilson's friend's residence, concealed in thick bamboo.

Wilson's friend identified Colin Strickland as the subject who Wilson was going to swim with.

Wilson's friend further advised Strickland lives in the Austin area and is a professional cyclist sponsored by Red Bull. APD detectives were able to locate multiple photos from online open source media containing a subject named Colin Strickland and who appeared to be a professional bicycle racer sponsored by Red Bull.

Wilson's friend spoke with Detective Spitler and explained she has an electronic lock on the door to her residence that is unlocked by using a unique code. Wilson's friend stated when the unique code is used, she receives a notification on her phone advising the door has been unlocked. Wilson's friend further explained the electronic lock has a lock button on the keypad that will also alert her when the door is locked.

Wilson's friend advised she provided Wilson with a unique code for only her to use. Wilson's friend showed the notifications she received from the electronic lock to Detective Spitler who observed Wilson's friend received a notification at 5:55 PM, showing the door was locked, indicating Wilson left to go swimming.

The next notification Wilson's friend received was at 8:36 PM, showing the unique code Wilson was provided by her friend was used to unlock the door, indicating Wilson returned. Wilson's friend advised she has recently changed the unique code and unknown to others.

Detective Rolando Ramirez #4140 observed a surveillance camera mounted on the exterior of a residence near the crime scene. This residence is directly north of Wilson's friend's residence and the camera faces a driveway next to Wilson's friend's residence.

Detective Ramirez spoke with the homeowners and they allowed him to review the surveillance video. In the video, Detective Ramirez observed a dark colored SUV drive past the residence with the surveillance cameras at 8:37 PM, one minute after Wilson entered her friend's residence according to the locking mechanism. The dark colored SUV then slowed down, appearing to come to a stop, directly next to the residence.

The SUV appeared to have a large bicycle rack mounted on the trailer hitch of the vehicle, a luggage rack mounted on the roof, and what appeared to be chrome around the windows. No other vehicles were observed on video surveillance passing by until marked emergency vehicles arrived.

On May 12, 2022, Officers assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force drove to the address listed on Strickland's Texas driver's license and observed a 2012 Jeep Cherokee bearing Texas license plate LDZ5608 with a large bicycle rack mounted on the trailer hitch of the vehicle, a luggage rack mounted on the roof, and chrome around the windows that appeared to be the same vehicle observed on surveillance footage.

Detective Spitler #7950 and Detective Jason Ayers #6423 responded and spoke with Strickland.

Upon arrival, Detective Spitler observed three vehicles in the driveway. The vehicles were identified as the following:

2002 BMW motorcycle

1998 Mercedes

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Texas license plate LDZ5608

Strickland voluntarily agreed to drive to the Austin Police Headquarters located at 715 East 8th Street for a formal interview. Before the interview began, Detective Spitler told Strickland he was free to leave at any time.

Strickland advised he currently lives with his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, a white female, born on April 21, 1987. Strickland stated they have been dating for approximately three years but briefly ended their relationship for one to two weeks in October 2021.

During Armstrong and Strickland's break up, he met the victim, Wilson.

Wilson and Strickland then had a romantic relationship before Strickland ultimately began dating Armstrong again. Strickland advised while he and Wilson were dating, Armstrong called Wilson on the phone, telling Wilson she was the one who was dating Strickland.

Strickland told Detective Spitler he has had to change Wilson's name in his phone so Armstrong does not know who he is speaking to, as they continue their relationship. Strickland admitted he had to change Wilson's name in his phone because Armstrong had blocked Wilson's number in Strickland's phone. Strickland also advised he has had to delete text messages on his phone to prevent Armstrong from finding them.

Strickland advised he picked up Wilson on his motorcycle, on the day of the murder, May 11, 2022, at approximately 5:45 PM, from the East Austin residence and they went to the City of Austin Deep Eddy Pool located at 401 Deep Eddy Avenue Austin, Travis County, Texas. Strickland stated after swimming, he and Wilson walked to Pool Burger located at 2315 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, Travis County, Texas to eat.

Strickland advised after they ate, he drove Wilson back to her friend's residence on his motorcycle and dropped her off. Strickland advised as he arrived, he did not observe anyone nearby and noted the garage door to the garage located underneath the residence was closed.

Strickland advised he did not go inside of the residence and left promptly after dropping off Wilson. Strickland advised he drove his motorcycle northbound through an alleyway until East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Strickland advised he stopped his motorcycle and sent a text message from his phone to Armstrong at 8:36 PM.

This text message stated the following: "Hey! Are you out? I went to drop some flowers for Alison at her sons house up north and my phone died. Heading home unless you have another food suggestion"

Strickland had lied about his whereabouts to Armstrong to hide he was with Wilson throughout the evening.

Strickland advised he rode his motorcycle home and arrived at approximately 8:43 PM. Strickland advised he sent another text message to Armstrong around this time and recalled being nearby his residence when he sent it.

Strickland went into the garage and began working on his bicycles to prepare for an upcoming race. While in the garage, Strickland sent another text message to Armstrong at 9:21 PM. Strickland advised not long after he sent that message, Armstrong arrived to the residence driving the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the large bicycle rack mounted on the trailer hitch of the vehicle, a luggage rack mounted on the roof, and chrome around the windows. Strickland advised Armstrong was the only occupant inside of the vehicle.

Throughout the interview, Strickland spoke very highly of Wilson and her accomplishments. Strickland advised Wilson was a professional cyclist and was assisting her with obtaining new sponsors. Strickland referred to Wilson as the best female cyclist in the United States and possibly the world. When Strickland described Armstrong, he referred to her as a "participant" at bicycle races while he is a "racer." Strickland stated he told Armstrong in the past she does not need to ride with him because she "holds him back." Strickland advised Armstrong normally feels as though he's "grumpy" while training because he has to wait on Armstrong due to her not being able to ride at a professional level.

Detective Spitler asked Strickland about the vehicles in the driveway and who owns them.

Strickland advised he owns the 2002 BMW motorcycle and owns the 1998 Mercedes. Strickland advised the other vehicle, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Texas license plate LDZ5608, belongs to Armstrong. Strickland advised he does not drive the Jeep and only Armstrong drives it.

Strickland admitted to purchasing two firearms approximately between December 2021 and January 2022, one for himself and one for Armstrong. Strickland advised he purchased a Springfield Armory handgun for himself and a Sig Sauer handgun for Armstrong. Strickland told Detective Spitler Armstrong does not know where Wilson was staying and has never been to the East Austin residence before. Strickland advised he was unaware Armstrong knew anyone in the area the murder occurred.

While Detective Spitler was conducting the interview with Strickland, Detective Ayers, along with members of the APD Tac Intel Unit, executed residential search warrant SW22104037 which was issued by the Austin Travis County Municipal Court. During the search, officers located two firearms in the residence as described by Strickland.

It was discovered by Officers of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force that Armstrong had an outstanding class B warrant for her arrest. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Armstrong and was transported to the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit office where Detective Katy Conner #7055 interviewed her.

During the interview it was relayed to Detective Conner that the class B warrant was not valid and she would be free to leave. Detective Conner advised Armstrong of the change and further advised her that she was free to leave and the door was open.

Armstrong was asked if she had heard what happened in the past 24 hours. Armstrong began to nod her head and stated Strickland walked into the house and said one of the woman in the cycling community had passed away. Armstrong was very still and did not move at all as they spoke.

When confronted on how Strickland was "talking to this girl" and Armstrong's name came up during the investigation she continued to stay quiet and completely still. When Armstrong was confronted with video evidence of her vehicle, she had no explanation as to why it was in the area and did not make any denials surrounding the statements presented to her.

Detective Conner then confronted her on how Strickland went out with Wilson and that Armstrong was upset about that. Armstrong then turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner. Armstrong then stated, "I'm certain as to even what you mean or what he said because I didn't have any idea that he saw or even went out with this girl . . .as of recently."

When confronted about how Armstrong's vehicle was seen next to the East Austin residence and how Strickland was "saying certain things" Detective Conner explained she wanted her help to explain what actually happened and to help provide a logical explanation about why her vehicle was in the area.

Detective Conner then stated, "maybe you were upset and just in the area," Armstrong then began to nod in agreement.

Detective Conner then confronted Armstrong on how seeing her vehicle in the area, coupled with the statements made by Strickland, made things not look too good. Armstrong then again nodded her head up and down as if in agreement.

Armstrong again made no effort to deny what was being said and still provided no explanation as to why her vehicle would be there. Armstrong continued to remain very still and guarded as she spoke with Detective Conner. Armstrong then requested to leave so the interview was ended.

On May 13, 2022, Detective Spitler contacted another of Wilson's friend referred to by the pseudonym "Jane."

"Jane" advised Wilson and Strickland have had multiple romantic relationships together and described it as an "on again, off again" relationship. "Jane" stated Wilson's and Strickland's romantic relationship started during Wilson's first trip to Austin, Texas in the fall 2021.

"Jane" advised Armstrong discovered Wilson's phone number and contacted Wilson several times, causing Wilson to block Armstrong's phone number. "Jane" stated Wilson told her within the past two months, Armstrong began following Wilson on Instagram. "Jane" advised the last time Armstrong called Wilson, she told Wilson she was with Strickland and Wilson needed to stay away from him.

On May 14, 2022, an anonymous caller contacted the Austin Police Department to provide information regarding this incident. The caller refused to be identified but advised she was with Armstrong in January 2022.

The caller advised Armstrong had just discovered Strickland was having a romantic relationship with Wilson even though Armstrong and Strickland were still dating. The caller advised Armstrong became furious and was shaking in anger. Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson.

Armstrong then proceeded to tell the caller Armstrong had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to.

An initial search of Wilson's phone showed text messages regarding an event Wilson saw Strickland and Armstrong. The following is a message Wilson sent to Strickland while at the event in January:

WILSON: 'Hey! Sooo I would like to talk to you at some point. I had originally texted you on Friday but appears my texts aren't going through again. This weekend was strange for me and I just want to know what's going on. If you just want to be friends (seems to be the case) then that's cool, but I'd like to talk about it cause honestly my mind has been gomg circles and I don't know what to think."

Strickland replied the following the next day:

STRICKLAND: 'Hey Mo- I feel very shifty for putting you m a position where you don't feel comfortable. Kaitlin came along the go to a meeting about the sprinter spartan hotel project. In hindsight , this was not a good idea."

Based off of this conversation, Wilson appeared under the impression she was still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong.

During Strickland's interview, he advised he purchased a firearm for Armstrong around this time. Based off of the corroborating information discovered throughout this investigation, it would be reasonable to believe the anonymous caller is a credible witness.

On May 15, 2022 Detective Spitler was canvassing the neighborhood where the murder occurred in an attempt to locate video surveillance. While searching, Detective Spitler was approached by David Harris. Harris is the property owner where Wilson's friend resides and rents the apartment above his detached garage to her.

Harris advised on May 11, 2022, between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, he walked into his garage and partially raised his garage door. Harris advised after doing so, he heard what he described as someone running down the stairs that lead to Wilson's friend's front door. Harris advised he believed he observed a bicycle travel southbound through the alleyway from the apartment.

Throughout this investigation, detectives assigned to the APD Homicide Unit, APD Aggravated Assault Unit, and Officers assigned to the APD Tac Intel Unit have collected various surveillance footage corroborating statements made by Strickland and showing Armstrong's vehicle in the area of the murder. The following is a collaboration of the video timeline:

8:16 PM — Strickland and Wilson leave the parking lot of Pool Burger on Strickland's motorcycle

8:26 PM — Armstrong's vehicle drives northbound on Maple Ave and then westbound on East 18th St

8:35 PM — Strickland drives northbound through the alleyway, north of East 18th St, on his motorcycle

8:36 PM — The unique code given to Wilson is used to unlock Wilson's friend's door to her residence

8:37 PM — Armstrong's vehicle appears to stop next to Wilson's friend's residence

8:48 PM — Strickland drives southbound in the 4900 block of S 1-35 SB frontage road, approximately 8 miles from Wilson's friend's residence

On May 17, 2022 the Sig-Sauer P365 9mm belonging to Armstrong which was recovered from Strickland's residence was test fired using laboratory ammunition. The fired test cartridge shell case from the Sig-Sauer was entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The fired test cartridge case was compared microscopically to the shell cases located next to the body. A NIBIN investigative lead was developed through the correlation review of ballistic evidence.

The potential that the same firearm was involved is significant.

Strickland's statements have been corroborated through video surveillance and physical evidence.

Strickland has cooperated with the investigation and has voluntarily provided statements to Homicide Detectives. Armstrong is the only person who resides with Strickland at the residence and has access to the Sig-Sauer P-365. Video surveillance shows Strickland leaving the area after dropping off Wilson and shows Armstrong's vehicle driving to the East Austin residence where Wilson was staying. Armstrong has made prior statements expressmg a desire to kill Wilson.

Advertisement

Strickland advised Detective Spitler he has not spoken with Armstrong since May 13, 2022. Per anonymous tips reported to the APD Homicide Unit, Armstrong has deleted her social media accounts and has not been seen or heard from since this time either. Detective Spitler was able to view Armstrong's Instagram account the day after the murder, May 12, 2022, but after searching through open source records, found it has now been deleted.