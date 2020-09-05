Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris to campaign in Milwaukee Monday

Politics
Associated Press
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), running mate of Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, attends a coronavirus briefing at a makeshift studio at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the

MILWAUKEE - It's been a mostly virtual campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris in the three weeks since she became the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

But that's about to change. Harris plans to visit Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday on her first traditional campaign stop since joining the ticket.

The Biden campaign hasn't yet announced what she'll be doing there.

So far Harris has largely been raising money, attending organizing events and meeting with Black leaders via video call.

Democratic strategists say she's so far complementing Joe Biden in the way a running mate should.

