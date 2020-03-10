Kane County confirms first coronavirus case
Kane County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, according to county health officials.
A person in the west suburban county has tested positive for the disease, Kane County Health Department spokeswoman Susan Stack said Tuesday.
Details about the case will be discussed Tuesday afternoon in a 2:30 p.m. news conference with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Stack said.
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of what a coronavirus looks like (Photo Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)