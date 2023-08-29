Serious head-on collision in Kane County prompts helicopter assistance

A two-vehicle head-on crash in Kane County on Tuesday was so severe that a helicopter was called in to fly one of the victims to the hospital.

Around 1:44 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic accident on Route 47 at Kenmar Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a white pickup truck and gray Sprinter van had collided head-on.

A helicopter was called in to fly one of the victims to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, officials said. The other victim is also being treated for serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Their identities are being withheld pending notification to family members.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The sheriff says the location is closed and that motorists should use alternative routes for the time being.

The investigation is ongoing.