Kane County man charged with possessing, reproducing child pornography

A St. Charles man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Kane County prosecutors say 43-year-old Michael C. Willis reproduced and possessed multiple child pornography videos and images prior to April 10, 2023.

A judge issued a warrant for Willis' arrest and set bail at $50,000. Willis then turned himself into the Kane County Sheriff's Office, posted bond and was released.

Michael C. Willis | Provided

Prosecutors say Willis is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18, and he is not to possess any electronic devices that can record or review recordings or pictures.

Willis is next due in court on Aug. 16, 2023, in Kane County.