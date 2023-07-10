Kane County man found guilty of child sex assault

article

A Campton Hills man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Jesus J. Maciel Facio, 34, sexually assaulted and abused a child he knew from June 2016 to June 2019.

Judge Alice Tracy found Maciel Facio guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

Maciel Facio has been placed on electronic home monitoring until his sentencing hearing on Aug. 30.

He also must register for life as a sex offender.

"This defendant counted on not being held accountable for his actions by exploiting a position of trust and pressuring the victim not to tell others that he was abusing her," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement.The victim remained steadfast from the day that she reported the abuse until the day she testified at trial. This successful prosecution was possible because of this courageous child and her supportive family."