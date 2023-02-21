Kane County man facing 20 child pornography charges

A Kane County man is facing 20 felony charges for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Christopher M. Scholl, 44, of Carpentersville, was charged with 10 felony counts of disseminating child pornography and 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Tuesday.

Mosser said an investigation revealed Scholl possessed and distributed multiple videos depicting child pornography before Feb 3.

Judge Julia Yetter set Scholl’s bail at $100,000, with 10 percent to apply for bond. If he posts bond, Scholl cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 17-years-old. He is also not permitted to access any file sharing or social media websites.

Scholl’s next court appearance is scheduled for Mar. 1 at the Kane County Judicial Center. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail.

No further information was immediately available.