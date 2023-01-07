Kane County man found pinned in farming equipment critically injured: sheriff

A Kane County man was critically injured after becoming pinned in farming equipment in Big Rock Friday afternoon.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury accident in the 45w600 block of Wheeler Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man, 40, stuck in farming equipment.

Deputies and medics performed life-saving measures and determined the man's arm was stuck in the equipment.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital where is expected to survive with critical injury.

The victim was identified as Benton Coulter of Waterman.