Kane County man who never appeared for trial or sentencing gets 45 years for grooming, criminal sexual abuse

A 38-year-old Carpentersville man has been sentenced to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal sexual abuse of a child.

On Nov. 2, 2021, a Kane County jury convicted Constantino Vasquez-Juan on 15 counts of criminal sexual abuse and grooming.

According to prosecutors, Vasquez-Juan sexually abused a victim who was younger than 17 years old between April 2019 and September 2019.

Additionally, prosecutors said Vasquez-Juan coerced the victim to take sexually explicit photographs of herself and give them to him, prosecutors said.

Currently, Vasquez-Juan's location is unknown

On Nov. 17, 2020, he posted $7,500 bond and was released from custody.

He last appeared in court on March 2, 2021.

When Vasquez-Juan failed to appear in court on Oct. 29, 2021, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The trial and sentencing took place even though he was not present, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Vasquez-Juan is encouraged to call 911 or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.

Vasquez-Juan will also be required to register for life as a sexual offender.