Kankakee County State's Attorney sues Gov. Pritzker, AG Raoul over SAFE-T Act

Kankakee County State's Attorney has filed a lawsuit to stop the SAFE-T Act.

Attorney Jim Rowe is suing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Rowe wants the controversial law to be declared unconstitutional.

The SAFE-T Act will go into effect Jan. 1, and will end cash bail.

It will make Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail, allowing some alleged criminals to be released on a promise to appear in court.

If the suspect is deemed a flight risk, or a risk to the community, the detainee could remain behind bars.

Other members of the law enforcement community are also working to have the current law amended.

Those in support of the law say it’s wrong to keep people in jail simply because they can’t afford bail.

