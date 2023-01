Grab your tickets now before they're ‘Dust in the Wind!’

Kansas is coming to Chicago for its 50th Anniversary Tour.

The iconic band will play the Chicago Theatre on July 15 as part of their North American tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the general public, and Tuesday for Kansas Fan Club members.

The band says they will play some of their hits that haven't been performed live in decades.