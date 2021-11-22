Kanye West, Drake announce benefit concert to free Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover

After seemingly putting an end to their feud, Kanye West and Drake are teaming up for a benefit concert to get Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover out of prison.

West announced on Instagram Saturday that he and Drake will be doing a joint performance at a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9 to advocate for clemency for Hoover.

West’s post was captioned, "God’s Plan," which is a nod to Drake's 2018 track.

West is listed as the headliner of the show while Drake is a special guest at the event. They will presumably take the stage together for the first time after being at odds.

According to Page Six, Hoover, 70, is serving six life sentences for ordering the 1973 murder of a 19-year-old drug dealer. The Gangster Disciples co-founder would later run a drug ring from prison that earned a shocking $100 million per year. Freeing Hoover was one of the topics that Kanye discussed during his meeting with former President Trump in 2018.

[L-R] Kanye West and Drake in 2021. (Brandon Magnus and Johnny Nunez/Getty Images/WireImage / Getty Images)

In October, Drake’s mentor, James Prince, took to Instagram to tease their collaboration to free Larry Hoover.

"Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest," he wrote at the time.

The collaboration was further teased earlier this week by Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., who spoke on the "Murder Master Music Show," Page Six reports.

"We’re going to get the word out to as many people as we can. We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community," said Hoover Jr.

Earlier this month, Drake and West appeared together on social media alongside comedian Dave Chappelle, signaling for the public for the first time that they’d squashed their longtime beef, apparently for a cause that’s important to both of them.

