Kanye West is dropping new music this week.

His new album, "Donda," will arrive Friday.

Kanye gave fans a taste Tuesday night performing "No Child Left Behind" in a Beats By Dre commercial featuring American sprinter Sha’carri Richardson during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, the rapper will hold a listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP