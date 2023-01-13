Kanye West marries Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in private ceremony: report

Ye, the controversial rapper and businessman formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

TMZ reported the "Love Lockdown" rapper wed Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori.

Censori is apparently from Australia and has worked for the Yeezy brand for several years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The entertainment news outlet also said Censori was the same mystery woman who was recently spotted dining with Ye at the Walforf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

The brunette recently got a haircut and dyed her hair blonde, based on the photos from Beverly Hills.

Last month, Ye released a new song called "Censori Overload," which allegedly honors his new wife.

Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in Nov. 2022.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: