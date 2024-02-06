Kanye West teases potential 'Vultures' listening party at United Center

Kanye West hinted towards a Chicago listening party for his upcoming joint album, "Vultures," on social media Monday.

Ye and rapper Ty Dolla $ign both posted on social media, writing "Vultures United Center Chicago 02 08 24." No other details were given.

The United Center currently has no events scheduled for Thursday.

Ye has not shied from performing new albums in front of large crowds, most recently premiering "Donda" at Soldier Field in 2021.

"Vultures" is available for preorder on Ye's website.